Fiona Phillips reveals that she is afraid to go on TV because of terrifying ‘brain fog.’

Fiona Phillips reveals that she is too afraid to go on TV because of terrifying ‘brain fog,’ which she fears will jeopardize her career.

Since entering menopause, the 61-year-old former GMTV host has been suffering from the debilitating condition.

Fiona told The Mirror that she has “cried a thousand rivers” in recent weeks and “fears for her sanity.”

“God, it’s horrible,” she told the publication. “I haven’t worked in my life, and I can’t do television work because I’m so anxious and afraid of everything, and I’m not that kind of person at all.”

“I intend to do everything I used to do, but your body, your brain, refuses to allow it.”

“I pray to God this isn’t the end of my career,” Fiona added.

Fiona began her career as a reporter for Surrey and Sussex-based radio stations.

She went on to work as a co-presenter for BBC South East’s Weekend before moving up the ranks at CNN.

The mother-of-two began her career as an entertainment correspondent for GMTV (Good Morning Britain’s predecessor) in 1993.

She was promoted to a main anchor on the ITV breakfast show within five years.

Fiona presented her final episode in 2008 before joining Lorraine Kelly’s daily morning show, Lorraine, as a regular stand-in.

But, after being ‘overcome’ by her crippling menopause symptoms, she has been out of work for a year.

Fiona told The Mirror that she’s “racked with anxiety” and “a shadow” of her former self as a result of the incident.

She believes her ‘brain fog,’ which leaves sufferers perplexed with fuzziness in their thoughts and poor concentration, is caused by the new constant fear she is experiencing as a result of her hormones.

After caring for both of her now-deceased parents as they battled Alzheimer’s disease, the journalist and television star, who is married to This Morning editor Martin Frizell, is concerned about her mental health.

Following her appearance on This Morning last week, Martin is said to have urged his wife to contact Dr Louise Newson.

Dr. Newson stressed during the eye-opening segment that the symptoms of the menopause are far more than “hot flushes,” in order to raise awareness of the menopause.

It can impair memory and concentration, as well as lead to depression and anxiety, according to her.

Because they are so badly affected, some women believe they have dementia, according to Dr. Newson.

“I talk to a lot of women who are in serious mental health trouble,” she added.

“Many of these women have been misdiagnosed with other symptoms because we, as health care providers, don’t always have the right training.”

