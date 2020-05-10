First Dates Hotels viewers left in shock by ‘plot twist no one saw coming’

21 SHARES Share Tweet

First Dates Hotel viewers were left in shock after two bisexual women ditched their male dates in favour of each other – before the update suggested one is now in a relationship with the other’s original male date.

In last night’s episode of the Channel 4 show, Rachael, 28, and estate agent Georgia, 26, who are both bisexual and from Leicester, respectively went on dates with tattooed Blain, 29, and Robbie, 26, from Nuneaton – before realising they had better chemistry with each other.

And viewers were in for a second plot twist when the show had a final video update on the couples, which revealed Georgia is now in a relationship with Rachael’s date Blain.

‘Hold up! Blain and Georgia? That was the plot twist I don’t think any of us saw coming!’ wrote one, while a second penned: ‘OH NO. GEORGIA. BLAIN. WHAT!’

A third added: ‘Omg that ending!! Didn’t expect that AT ALL!!’ while a fourth commented: ‘So Rachael went on a date with Blain, she ended up getting with a woman, then that woman ended up dating Blain. Whaaaaat.’

In last week’s episode, the girl’s bumped into each other by the pool, before revealing they knew each other through mutual friends – but had never met.

After both brunettes, who were at the hotel to find a man, privately admitted they fancied each other, the show came to an end.

And many who tuned in were correct to predict the ladies would ditch their dates to spend more time together after flirting up a storm by the pool.

‘He was lovely, he was really confident and really flattering towards me,’ said Georgia. ‘But if I had the choice between spending my evening with Robbie or Rachael, I’d say Rachael, definitely.’

And Rachael was on the same wave length, agreeing: ‘In this situation if it was Blain or Georgia, it’s Georgia.’

At the end of the episode, the First Dates Hotel team revealed that back in Leicester, Georgia and Rachael continued to see each other.

But then came a video message shared by Blain, in which Georgia could be seen walking into shot, before a caption flashed up which read: ‘We stopped trying to keep up at this point.’

And those who tuned in were baffled by the final turn of events, which one viewer commenting it was ‘a better twist than the ending of Line of Duty series 4.’

‘What. The. Actual. F**k! Blain and Georgia??? questioned one, while a further commented: Well that was an interesting episode. All the plot twists.’

A third wrote: ‘Twitter we need to find Blain and Georgia’s Instagram I have questions!’