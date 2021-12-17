The Star Wars Eclipse has been given its first details.

According to reports, the first details about Star Wars Eclipse have been leaked.

The Game Awards 2021 saw the announcement of Star Wars Eclipse, a new Star Wars game.

The game, set in the High Republic era, is said to put player choice at the center of the experience, and that’s about all we know about it aside from the fact that it’s being developed by Quantic Dream, the studio behind the PlayStation exclusives Detroit: Become Human, Heavy Rain, and Beyond Two Souls.

This is the most official information we have on the game.

AccNGT, the leaker who famously leaked images of the game before it was released, has given us some new unofficial details on the game.

According to AccNGT, Star Wars Eclipse is a multiplayer-enabled open-world action-adventure game.

The game, according to AccNGT, has an original story and is a very ambitious game inspired by The Last of Us.

There was also a mention of the game having a non-linear story, similar to Quantic Dream’s previous games, as well as several playable characters.

The game’s development began 18 months ago in some form, according to the leaker, and it’s being made with the studio’s in-house engine, which is known for its visual fidelity rather than gameplay.

The report’s entire content can be found here.

What is shared should always be taken with a grain of salt.

Meanwhile, if anyone involved in the game’s development comments or responds to this report, we’ll update the story accordingly.

Star Wars Eclipse is still being worked on.

The game has yet to be given a release date or even a window.

Meanwhile, there’s no word on platforms, though it’s a safe bet that it’ll be PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X.

“Star Wars Eclipse is the first video game set during the High Republic era, also known as the Jedi’s golden age, in an uncharted region of the Outer Rim.”

In this game, Quantic Dream’s expertise in delivering deeply branching narratives will be expanded upon, going beyond their already established acclaim.

The player’s choices will be central to the experience, as…

