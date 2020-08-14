First look at Little Mix’s concert at iconic venue Knebworth House

THE first proper socially distanced gigs have started in Newcastle this week but if you can’t make it to those, this is the next best thing.

As I first revealed last month, Little Mix have recorded a concert at iconic venue Knebworth House — and here’s my exclusive first shot from the performance.

Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards performed a total of eight songs for the set, which fans will be able to watch through Compare The Market’s YouTube page at 8pm next Friday, August 21.

It’s part of the price comparison site’s Meerkat Music Uncancelled series and will include the first performance of their new single Holiday.

That will start my weekend with a bang.

Last month a source close to the group said: “Whatever happens, the website is just chuffed to have signed up such big stars for the campaign because they know Little Mix’s loyal fans will be thrilled to see them finally performing again, for the first time since lockdown started.”

The band are no strangers to the Herts country house itself, as it is where they shot the video for hit single Woman Like Me in 2018.

Their decision to team up with Compare The Market comes just months after Take That did a tie-in with the ­company.

It saw Robbie Williams rejoin the band for a live-streamed show, despite him being in Los Angeles while his bandmates were in the UK.

on on or EMAIL [email protected]