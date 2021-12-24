First Look: Queen Elizabeth II Honors Prince Philip in Christmas Broadcast

In a Christmas broadcast first look, Queen Elizabeth II honors Prince Philip.

In memory of her late husband.

Queen Elizabeth II pays tribute to Prince Philip, who died in April at the age of 99, in the first of her annual Christmas speeches.

The queen, 95, is seen sitting at her desk in Windsor Castle’s White Drawing Room in a first look photo of the speech released on Thursday, December 23.

She’s wearing a sapphire chrysanthemum brooch that she wore on her honeymoon with Philip in 1947 for a photocall.

In 2007, she wore the same brooch to commemorate the couple’s 70th wedding anniversary, as seen in the photo next to her on the desk.

The tradition of giving a Christmas address was started by King George VI, Queen Elizabeth’s father, in 1932.

In 1952, the longest-reigning British monarch gave her first holiday speech over the radio, 20 years later.

Five years later, months after George’s death, she delivered her first televised address.

At the time, Elizabeth was only 26 years old.

The royal family has spent Christmas at Sandringham in Norfolk for years, but due to rising levels of COVID-19’s Omicron variant, they have had to change their plans.

The queen will stay at Windsor for the second year in a row.

Her Majesty has had a difficult year, with her health going through many ups and downs.

Following a brief hospitalization in October, she canceled a number of public appearances.

She went back to work right away, but after spraining her back, she had to cancel her appearance at the annual Remembrance Day ceremony the following month.

“She’s fine, thank you very much,” Prince Charles, the queen’s son, told Sky News on November 17.

“It’s not as easy as it used to be once you hit 95.”

It’s bad enough when you’re 73!”

Since Philip’s death, the queen has spoken out several times, including on her birthday, which was a few weeks after his death.

“I have received many messages of good wishes on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, which I greatly appreciate,” she said at the time in a statement.

“While we are all grieving as a family, seeing and hearing the tributes paid to my mother has been a source of comfort for us all.”

