First real look at Robert Pattinson’s brooding Bruce Wayne in The Batman

Robert Pattinson becomes a brooding Bruce Wayne in the new trailer for The Batman.

While fans have been given small glimpses of the former Twilight star in the new DC movie before, this first trailer has got them extremely excited.

The three-minute teaser, which debuted during the DC FanDome event, offers fans a glimpse of Catwoman, Riddler and the new Batmobile.

And R-Patz’s Wayne is more dark and brooding than ever before – complete with sexy smudged eye make up.

It begins with a message left on a dead body, likely from Paul Dano’s Riddler, which reads: “Let’s play a game, just me and you.”

The villain is later heard saying in rhyme: “If you are justice, please do not lie. What is the price for your blind eye?”

Zoe Kravitz is seen as Catwoman scrapping with Robert’s Caped Crusader, while the voice of Andy Serkis’ Alfred Pennyworth is heard briefly.

James Bond and Westworld star Jeffrey Wright also appears as Gotham City’s police chief Commissioner Gordon.

And former EastEnders star Alex Ferns looks very different from his days in Albert Square as he takes on the role of Commissioner Pete Savage.

Fans also speculated on social media as to whether a glimpse of a character in heavy prosthetics was Colin Farrell in his role as Penguin.

The Warner Bros and DC Comics film is directed by Matt Reeves and will see British star Pattinson follow in the footsteps of Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, Val Kilmer and George Clooney in playing the Dark Knight.

Fans can’t wait to see him in action.

One wrote on Twitter : “robert pattinson as batman is really happening and it makes me so happy and proud”

While another posted: “After seeing Robert Pattinson in The Lighthouse, Im convinced he’s going to be electrifying in this role. Dude can straight up act”

“Good morning to Robert Pattinson and Robert Pattinson only,” another excited fan joked.

And another penned: “I can’t wait to tweet a bunch of thirsty s**t about Robert Pattinson as Batman”

The trailer confirms the film is “currently in production”.

Filming began in Glasgow earlier this year but was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was due for release in June 2021 but is now expected to arrive on October 1, 2021.