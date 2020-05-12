First-time mother reveals how she will save £820 a YEAR

A first-time mother has revealed how she will save £820 a year after making a string of eco-friendly changes to her family life.

Parents Hattie Jacobs, 32, and husband Ollie, 31, from Bedfordshire, decided to reduce the amount of single use plastic they were using on six-month-old Tobias after watching BBC documentary The War on Plastic last year.

The couple try to buy wooden toys and baby clothes second-hand and have switched to a green energy supplier in the hope of improving their carbon footprint.

They also spent £440 investing in a set of £23 reusable cloth nappies, which can be cleaned in a machine and will fit Tobias through his early years. The parents spent a further £30 on reusable wipes.

Speaking about the effect on the planet, Hattie said: ‘A newborn can create a lot of waste, so it’s important to recognise where this waste is coming from and take easy steps to reduce it. We’re still learning and by no means perfect, we’re just starting out and trying to do our bit.

‘I read a quote that said ‘we don’t need a handful of people doing waste perfectly, we need millions of people doing it imperfectly.” I guess that’s what we’re trying to do.’

Hattie and Ollie estimate they would spend up to £500 a year buying nappies and £120 on wipes, meaning they stand to save £620 a year going forwards.

The switch in energy suppliers will pocket them an additional £200 a year, bringing their total to £820.

Meat wholesaler Hattie said the couple decided to switch to reusable nappies when Tobias was three months old and after hearing how long nappies took to decompose.

Speaking to FEMAIL, she said: ‘I recently heard that if plastic nappies had been used during the Shakespearean era they still wouldn’t have decomposed today – this really stuck with me and inspired me to make some changes.’

After contacting a local nappy library to test different brands, the first-time parents were convinced that making sustainable swaps would benefit the planet and their bank balance.

‘Whist trialling the nappies, I also used the online portal Nappy Lady – they have a helpful questionnaire on their website which helps you find the right nappy system for your particular circumstance,’ she said.

The first-time mother revealed how she now uses Wizard Uno nappies which cost £23 and one size can be adjusted to fit babies from 7lbs to 2.5stone meaning the product will last Tobias throughout his early years.

She said: ‘Reusable nappies have worked really well for us, once we got the hang of them it was really easy and will last us years.

‘Our local council also operates a Real Nappy Cashback Scheme, an incentive which gives parents £25 cash back when you spend over £50 purchasing washable nappies, covers or training pants from any company, or subscribe to a nappy laundry service.’

Hattie added how branching out to parent communities and second-hand websites has allowed them to reduce the cost of toys.

‘Engaging with online communities has also saved us quite a bit of cash, we recently bought a new door bouncer for Tobias off Facebook Marketplace,’ she said.

‘We also switched to renewable energy provider Pure Planet which is saving us £200 per year.’