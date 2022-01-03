Five years after her ex-husband’s tragic suicide, Ricki Lake marries fiancé Ross Burningham in an intimate outdoor ceremony.

Following the death of her ex-husband, RICKI Lake has married Ross Burningham.

The exciting news comes less than a year after the former talk show host and Ross announced their engagement.

Ricki shared two photos from the ceremony on Instagram, one of which showed her exchanging vows.

“We did it! 1222,” the former TV star captioned his photo.

“I DO!” said Ross and me.

Fans reacted enthusiastically in the comments section, with one person writing, “I couldn’t love this more.”

“Congratulations!!!”

There will be more to come…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is the place to go for the latest celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.