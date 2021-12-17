Five years after his death, George Michael’s gravestone was finally revealed.

THE HEADSTONE OF GEORGE MICHAEL, as well as those of the singer’s beloved mother and sister, has finally been revealed.

The simple rectangular marble slab has now been marked, allowing his admirers to pay their respects to him.

The real name Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou is engraved on the Wham! hitmaker’s headstone.

“Beloved Son, Brother, Friend,” reads the message.

George was discovered dead at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxon, on Christmas Day 2016, aged 53.

Melanie, who died three years later at the age of 59, is buried next to her mother Lesley in Highgate Cemetery in North London.

“George’s grave was left unmarked for fear of it becoming a morbid tourist attraction,” according to a source.

“However, many people thought he deserved better.”

