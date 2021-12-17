FKA twigs, Gucci Mane, and Other New Music Musts are Presented by The MixtapE!

FKA twigs, Gucci Mane, and Other New Music Musts are featured on The MixtapE!

Your weekend playlist for December features new releases from Rebecca Black, Vince Gill, Mickey Guyton, and more.

The period 17–19 has arrived.

Fridays with new music are both exciting and terrifying for music fans.

It’s essentially a weekly holiday when fans’ favorite artists and newcomers alike release their latest works for all to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural delights (and, let’s be honest, a few duds, too).

Who, on the other hand, has time to sit and listen to everything before updating their playlists?

We do, in fact.

The MixtapE welcomes you!

The year of unforgettable new music is far from over.

With only a few weeks until the end of the year, some may believe that singers and songwriters are done releasing hits for the year.

This isn’t the case, as we discovered on this New Music Friday.

Gucci Mane decided to celebrate the holidays in his own special way by releasing a 17-track holiday album, which features collaborations with DJ Chose, Hotboy Wes, and other artists. The album is sure to please fans who are frantically searching for those last-minute gifts.

FKA twigs, on the other hand, is giving fans a sneak peek into what’s to come in 2022.

We’d tell you more, but for now, just scroll down to create your Dec. weekend playlist.

From 17 to 19,

FKA Twigs & FKA Twigs & FKA Twigs & FKA

“Tears in the Club” by The Weeknd.

FKA twigs teased fans with the release of her latest song, which will be followed by a collection of new songs in early 2022.

The track represents an artist’s growth and expansion as he continues to think outside the box.

“I’m always pushing to be MY best self,” FKA twigs said. “I’ve pushed so hard to find my capri sun.”

“This music makes me so happy.”

Rebecca Black is a singer-songwriter from the United Kingdom.

“Read My Mind,” by Slayyyter.

Prepare for an edgy, digital dream-punk track to take over the world.

“Over the last few years, Slayyyter has been one of my favorite artists, and I loved every second of working with her on this song!” Rebecca exclaimed.

“It’s magic, fantastical, and everything I’d hoped for to kick off this new era after a year of perfecting this song.”

“Stan, glam rage has arrived!”

Gucci is a luxury brand…

