FKA Twigs, Kane Brown, Avril Lavigne, Cordae, and Other Artists Release New Music on January 14!

FKA Twigs, Kane Brown, Avril Lavigne, Cordae, and More Release New Music on January 14!

Happy New Music Friday! It’s every audiophile’s favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from various genres have graced us with new music.

CAPRISONGS, FKA Twigs’ long-awaited new mixtape, features guest appearances from The Weeknd, Daniel Caesar, and others.

Cordae recently released From a Birds Eye View, his star-studded sophomore album.

And Kane Brown debuted his newest single, “Whiskey Sour,” a melancholy breakup song.

Other notable returns include Avril Lavigne’s “Love It When You Hate Me,” a collaboration with blackbear, Lil Wayne’s “Sorry 4 the Wait,” and Dolly Parton’s new single, “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans.”

In addition, there’s new music from Mitski, King Princess, Thomas Rhett, CNCO, Jack White, and more!

Check out some of our favorite new songs and albums to listen to this week, as well as where you can stream them right now!

FKA Twigs (CAPRISONS)

It’s now available to stream on SpotifyApple.

Cordae from the Sky

It’s available to listen to right now on SpotifyApple.

Kane Brown, “Whiskey Sour”

It’s now available to listen to on Spotify and Apple Music.

Avril Lavigne and blackbear’s “Love It When You Hate Me”

It’s now available to stream on SpotifyApple.

Oliver Tree, “Cowboys Don’t Cry”

It’s now available to stream on SpotifyApple.

Gunna feat.

Drake is a rapper who is known for

It’s now available to stream on SpotifyApple.

Mitski – “Love Me More”

It’s now available to listen to on Spotify and Apple Music.

Lil Wayne’s “Sorry 4 The Wait”

It’s now available to listen to on Spotify and Apple Music.

Dolly Parton’s “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans”

It’s now available to stream on SpotifyApple.

Sebastián Yatra, Justin Quiles, and L-Gante, “Regresé”

It’s now available to listen to on Spotify and Apple Music.

King Princess and Fousheé perform “Little Bother.”

It’s now available to stream on SpotifyApple.

Thomas Rhett, “Angels”

It’s available to listen to right now on SpotifyApple.

CNCO’s slogan is “Party, Humor, and Alcohol.”

It’s now available to stream on SpotifyApple.

“Love Is Selfish,” as Jack White puts it.

It’s now available to listen to on Spotify and Apple Music.

Aly and AJ’s “Dead on the Beach”

It’s now available to listen to on Spotify and Apple Music.

Enrique Iglesias’ ME PASE (The Remixes)

It’s now available to stream on SpotifyApple.

Bastille’s “Shut Off the Lights”

It’s now available to stream on SpotifyApple.

Static and Ben El x 24kGoldn – “Bella”

It’s now available to stream on SpotifyApple.

Eddie Vedder’s “Brother the Cloud

..

