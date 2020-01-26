Flashback: See Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and More Stars at the 2010 Grammys

Taylor Swift was right when she said, “It was an end of a decade, but the start of an age” in her 2010 hit “Long Live.”

Ten years ago, Willow Smith taught us how to whip our hair, Lady Gaga wore meat, One Direction was born and stole our hearts and most importantly Instagram launched.

The 2010 Grammys truly was a fitting start for the decade of music and pop culture that we can’t stop talking about.

The 52nd Grammy Awards show celebrated a year of hit songs like T. Swift’s “You Belong With Me” and Beyoncé‘s “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It),” which we refuse to take out of rotation. The awards show was packed with 16 iconic performances including Pink‘s suspended acrobatic routine, Lady Gaga and Elton John‘s piano duel and the Black Eyed Peas “Imma Be” and “I Gotta Feeling” mashup. The pop group was right when they said the night was going to be a good, good night.

The show also had a few somber moments including a tribute to Michael Jackson, who passed away the previous year. Prince Jackson and Paris Jackson took to the stage to accept Michael’s lifetime achievement award. In the heartfelt acceptance speech, Paris told the audience, “Daddy was supposed to be here. Daddy was going to perform this year, but he couldn’t perform last year. Thank you. We love you, Daddy.”

Céline Dion, Jennifer Hudson, Smokey Robinson, Carrie Underwood and Usher also honored the late pop legend with a performance of “Earth Song.”

As we gear up for the 2020 Grammys with special guests Demi Lovato, Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello and more, we wanted to take a trip down memory lane.

To relive the 2010 Grammys, check out the gallery below!