Flavor Flav was nearly crushed by a boulder while driving.

Flavor Flav was almost crushed by a boulder while driving.

Flavor Flav has built a reputation as a larger-than-life rapper and TV personality over the years.

Though he’s mostly out of the spotlight these days, he had a near-death experience in late 2021 that caused him to reconsider his entire life.

Flavor Flav was a member of the hip-hop group Public Enemy and served as their hype man in the mid-1980s.

He was instrumental in the group’s success, thanks in large part to their 1989 hit song “Fight the Power.”

Flavor Flav’s reality dating show Flavor of Love introduced him to a new audience in the 2000s.

Despite its brief run, many consider the show to be one of the best and most influential reality television programs of all time.

Many credit Tiffany “New York” Pollard’s introduction, who would go on to become a popular TV personality herself, for this.

Flavor Flav was driving from Las Vegas to Los Angeles in December 2021 when a boulder fell down the side of a cliff in La Tuna Canyon due to rain.

His vehicle was smashed on the right side by the boulder.

Flavor Flav briefly lost control of the car as a result of the collision, but was able to pull over to the side of the road.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he described his ordeal.

“I was driving through the canyon, and all I see is this big, giant object coming across my windshield,” he said.

“I had a guy driving behind me who had seen the boulder come down in front of my car, man, and grazed my car.”

So that’s graze-related damage right there.”

“Right now, bro, I’m still traumatized,” he admitted candidly.

“Flashbacks are happening to me.”

Flavor Flav is still grateful to be alive, despite his terrifying near-death experience.

“Do you hear me?” he exclaimed, “God is good, man.”

“He wasn’t expecting me!” exclaimed the narrator.

In an interview with TMZ, Flav stated that “God is good” and that he “came very close to death but is super grateful to be alive.”

Flav was content with the fact that he had lived to tell the tale.

He posted photos on social media…

