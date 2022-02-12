Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers discusses new music and makes a Super Bowl prediction.

Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers discusses new music and predicts the Super Bowl.

The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

This year’s halftime show features Dr.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J Blige are among the artists who have made appearances on the show.

Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers knows a thing or two about taking the stage in the middle of a big game, having performed alongside Bruno Mars in the Super Bowl XLVIII halftime show.

Their performance sparked outrage, prompting Flea to issue a statement confirming what many had suspected.

Flea is now talking about the Super Bowl again, but not about the previous controversy or his impressions of this year’s performers.

Rather, he’s making a prediction about who will win the Lombardi Trophy.

Here’s who he thinks will win, as well as what he just said about the new Red Hot Chili Peppers music.

Bruno Mars and his band The Hooligans headlined the halftime show in 2014, with the Red Hot Chili Peppers appearing as special guests.

Many viewers took to social media during the performance to discuss what they were seeing.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ instruments didn’t appear to be plugged in, and they appeared to be miming their way through the performance.

As a result of the backlash, the rock band had no choice but to admit to using a pre-recorded track and explain why they weren’t playing their instruments live.

Following the show, Flea released a lengthy statement on their website.

“We take our music seriously; it is a sacred thing for us,” he wrote (per CNN). “Anyone who has ever seen us in concert (like the night before the Super Bowl at the Barclays Center) knows that we play from the heart, improvise spontaneously, take musical risks, and sweat blood at every show.”

“When the NFL and Bruno asked us to perform our song ‘Give It Away’ at the Super Bowl, we were told that the vocals would be live, but the bass, drums, and guitar would be pre-recorded,” says the band.

Given that they only have a few minutes to set up the stage, there are a zillion things that could go wrong and ruin the sound for those in the stadium and on TV.

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.