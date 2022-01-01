Flirty Betty White was described by Johnny Carson as being “somewhere between Mother Theresa and a Call Girl.”

Johnny Carson, host of The Tonight Show, and TV legend Betty White had a long-standing friendship and hilarious comedic chemistry.

They met early in their careers and appeared to stay friends throughout his life, particularly during his 30 years as the undisputed King of Late Night.

During a late-’80s interview, White said something about their friendship that Carson chuckled at before telling her she was “somewhere between Mother Theresa and a call girl.” Why did Carson say he wasn’t sure if he really knew White after decades of friendship?

Carson and White first met on early television game shows in the 1950s, and their friendship dates back to that time.

On YouTube, you can see Carson and White — both with dark hair — sitting next to each other on the show’s guest panel in an early-’60s episode of To Tell the Truth.

Carson took over The Tonight Show from host Jack Paar in 1962, and in the 1970s, White became a fairly regular guest.

Carson also collaborated with White when he appeared on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, though only in a voice-over role.

They seemed to develop a respectful adoration over the course of their friendship, which led to a hilarious comedic partnership.

Carson, on the other hand, admitted to White decades later that he wasn’t sure he really knew her.

Surprisingly, some people who knew Carson well said the same thing about him.

Despite their long friendship, Carson admitted to White during a 1987 Tonight Show interview that she was unfamiliar to him.

“I’ve known you for a long time, but I’m not sure I really know you,” he admitted.

Then he went on to say how she appeared to be very pure on the outside, but there was something else underneath.

“We could have arranged something if you hadn’t gotten in such a hurry to get married,” White replied, joking.

Carson was married for the fourth time at the time.

For the first and only time in most of his adult life, he was single between 1983 and 1987.

Allen Ludden, White’s third husband, died in 1981, but she never married again.

As a result of White’s remark, the audience erupted in cheers and applause, as well as a hilarious line from Carson.

“You’re a cross between Mother Theresa and…

