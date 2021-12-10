Florence Pugh claims that Instagram has blocked her from posting ‘Hawkeye’ spoilers.

Florence Pugh claims that she was blocked from posting ‘Hawkeye’ spoilers on Instagram.

In Wednesday’s episode of the Disney(plus) series Hawkeye, Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova made her big screen debut.

Because of his involvement in the death of her sister, Natasha Romanov (Scarlett Johansson), the ex-Black Widow agent is on the lookout for Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton, and Yelena had a brutal fight on a rooftop with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) before escaping into the night.

Pugh used her Instagram account to express her delight at the episode.

However, one of her followers flagged her post as containing “spoilers,” and Instagram removed it.

Pugh vented her frustrations on her Instagram story.

“I never thought I’d be taken down for posting love for a show I appear on, but here we are,” the Oscar nominee wrote.

“I’ve been blocked from posting my own appearance on a show that I’m very much in because someone on here complained.”

“Absolutely absurd.”

“Being in Hawkeye is a privilege, and I appreciate everyone who has welcomed me on set and off, as well as everyone who is watching,” Pugh concluded.

She also posted a video of herself whooping excitedly in the background, reacting to her big Hawkeye moment.

In a recent Variety interview, Hawkeye’s head writer and creator Jonathan Igla revealed that after seeing Pugh in Black Widow, he begged Marvel executives to bring her in for the limited series.

“[Black Widow’s post-credits scene] came from Marvel,” Igla explained, “but it came in response to [us]begging for and making a good case for why Yelena had a place in our story.”

“I think what I can safely say about it right now is that Clint’s guilt over the loss of his best friend and the other person in the world who cared the most about her have an obvious connection.”

The limited series has two episodes left, and Yelena will undoubtedly play a significant role in the MCU in the future.

On Wednesdays, new episodes of Hawkeye air on Disney(plus).

