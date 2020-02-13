Florence Pugh Says Being At the 2020 Oscars Is “Bizarre” and “Crazy”

“Leo’s over there! Tom Hanks is just there! This is crazy!”

That’s apparently the answer you get when you ask Florence Pugh how she’s doing at the Oscars. The Little Women star, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, was a little nervous ahead of the show, but there was one thing that calmed her down: Scarlett Johansson.

“I have to say my nerves have been reduced after having a wonderful hug with her,” Pugh told E!’s Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet.

But that didn’t make this whole thing any less weird.

“It’s so bizarre. Every year you sit on the sofa and you watch this and now I’m on the carpet and I get to look at people, like four meters away,” she says. “It’s crazy.”

Pugh and Johansson are starring together in the upcoming Black Widow movie, and they were also nominated against each other in the Supporting Actress category. Pugh ended up losing to Laura Dern, who is also her costar from Little Women.

Saoirse Ronan is also nominated for Little Women tonight for Best Actress, and she’s competing against Scarlett Johansson in her category as well.

The Little Women cast got pretty close over the course of filming, and Pugh says it feels like this awards season is just a continuation of the movie.

“You know what’s so funny, the film only came out a few months ago, so it feels like this is an extension, and a wonderful extension, of what we’ve just made,” she says. “And I’ve said so many times that just being a part of this film a year ago was enough for me. It didn’t need to go beyond that, and now we’re at the Oscars, and I’m with my beautiful girls, and it’s an amazing feeling.”