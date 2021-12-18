Hawkeye’s Florence Pugh praises Jeremy Renner’s emotional performance.

Hawkeye star Florence Pugh praises Jeremy Renner’s emotional performance.

Hawkeye actress Florence Pugh praises Jeremy Renner’s emotional performance.

In the penultimate episode of Hawkeye, “Ronin,” which was released on Disney(plus) this week and included everything from fun scenes to emotional ones, Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) visits a memorial plaque dedicated to the original six Avengers who fought in the Battle of New York.

In a touching scene, Clint speaks with Natasha Romanoff, who died in Avengers: Endgame, and apologizes for what he has to do.

Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) continues her search for Barton, the man she believes is to blame for Natasha’s death.

Despite Yelena’s feud with Clint, Pugh is clearly a fan of Renner’s.

On Instagram the day before yesterday, she praised his performance in the scene.

“‘You were the bravest of us all, weren’t you? Loyal, stubborn, you had to win, didn’t you?’ @jeremyrenner… you had me tangled up.

It’s quite lovely.

It’s absolutely stunning.

There is so much love and so much pain in Natasha’s life.

I’m still overjoyed to have been included, and I’m still overwhelmed by and grateful for the support.

Pugh replied, “I appreciate it.”

The post was responded to with a heart emoji by Hailee Steinfeld, who plays Kate Bishop on the show.

Here’s where to look for it:

This article was shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh) on Twitter.

Steinfeld told TVLine that “pretty sure it all made it in there, which was already a lot,” referring to the witty banter between Kate and Yelena in the most recent episode, which featured the two women sharing a meal of boxed mac-and-cheese with hot sauce.

“Getting through it has been so simple with Florence [Pugh].”

Steinfeld went on to say, “The banter is fantastic.”

“How could a girls’ night out with mac and cheese and hot sauce not be so much fun?” she asks, “but [also]realizing that this scene does, in fact, carry a lot of weight.”

These two characters form an instant bond and almost friendship, but they recognize that this cannot and will not get in the way of what they are both trying to achieve.

Kate has no idea what Yelena is looking for and is trying to figure out why she’s so sure of Clint’s character.”

Steinfeld discussed getting along with Pugh and how they had similar energy levels in a separate interview with Cosmopolitan.

“Absolutely.

I'm

