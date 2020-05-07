Florian Schneider, co-founder of the Kraftwerk group, is dead

We owe him, as well as the rest of the quartet, almost all of the sounds of today’s music. Florian Schneider-Esleben, co-founder of the Kraftwerk group, pioneer of electronic music, died at the age of 73 from cancer, one of the group’s managers announced on Wednesday at Agence France-Presse.

“Florian Schneider died of dazzling cancer just days after his 73rd birthday,” Alexandra Greenberg told AFP, quoting comments from other Kraftwerk founder Ralf Hütter. The collaboration between the two musicians began in 1968, before they founded two years later in Düsseldorf, a city in western Germany, Kraftwerk.

“Die Mensch-Maschine”

Born in the industrial Ruhr area, this group intended to develop a typically German music, marrying their mother tongue with the sounds of big cities, against the Anglo-Saxon pop brought by the occupying troops. His music, combining haunting bass, synthesizer pads and drum machine, has won over audiences and many artists, from David Bowie to Daft Punk. The distortion of voices to the “vocoder”, the group’s trademark, has become a classic.

Their words, in German then in Spanish, Russian, Polish or Japanese, also make them pioneers. From the 1970s, on the background of a techno that we will still hear in Berlin twenty years, thirty years later, or a melodic pop today become the norm, these words revolved around the ubiquity of machines and of the growing role of technology in everyday life.

Avant-garde group and influential actor of contemporary art, Kraftwerk will chain world successes with its titles “Autobahn” (1974), “Radio-Aktivität” (1975), “Trans Europa Express” (1977), “Die Mensch- Maschine ”(1978) or“ Tour de France ”(2003). Florian Schneider left the group at the end of 2008. In 2014, he received a Grammy Award, an award given each year in the United States to honor the best artists in the field of music, for the work of their life.