Florian Silbereisen: Is his new job at DSDS morally justifiable?

The corona crisis is currently shaking the world. In Germany curfews are discussed, shops are closed and minimum distances are set. But why shouldn’t you just keep going as usual? A question that should be asked of some private channels at the moment … And why does a moderator like Florian Silbereisen indirectly advocate such behavior?

The situation deteriorated enormously on the penultimate weekend. We all realized that we underestimated the virus. While numerous events had already been canceled, the normal madness ran on RTL: on Friday the dance show “Let’s Dance” and the following day the casting show “Germany is looking for the superstar”. Although the shows all took place (at least officially) without an audience, the viewer still saw numerous onlookers at home. RTL affectionately called them “Family and Friends”. Apparently nothing was wanted to be known about a safety margin or a corona crisis.

RTL organizes public viewing

While the first theme show of “Deutschland sucht den Superstar” was broadcast on the penultimate Saturday, a parallel event was apparently taking place in a packed side studio. About it reported the “BILD”. Fans watched DSDS here together – even though there was actually a ban on viewers. A huge screen was built, and yes, there was even catering.

It all sounds very double standards. But RTL’s action isn’t the only thing that proves bad. A well-known hit star also showed it in top form. He recently published a video in which he talks to his fans with a picture book Schleimpathos and sings the KLUBBB3 song “You can do it”. He asks that everyone stays at home. For your own protection, of course. Did the ink on the DSDS contract dry in the background at the same time?

The pervert: Just a few weeks ago, Florian Silbereisen canceled his own ARD show to protect everyone involved. Incidentally, his duet album with Thomas Anders was also postponed, which should be released today. Now, just a few weeks later, he sits next to Dieter Bohlen on the DSDS jury. Quite a questionable move – at least morally. While colleagues like Roland Kaiser or Maite Kelly are very clear that people should stay at home, many others ignore this …

Why doesn’t RTL cancel its shows?

Even if many do not want to admit it yet, a general curfew will certainly be imposed in the near future. In some cities, this applies even now. Even small groups of people are sharply criticized and even our Chancellor asks us citizens to stay at home. In the TV studios in Cologne-Ossendorf this does not seem to be valid at the moment. Here one continues to produce cheerfully. And even if the health of its employees is said to be important to RTL: a TV show like “Let’s Dance” or “DSDS” requires at least 50 people alone for the production. In addition, there are the candidates, the jurors and other production-relevant third parties.

But Corona does not seem to exist only for RTL: ProSieben also continues its production “The Masked Singer”. The last issue was broadcast last Tuesday. The bizarre: The Austrian edition, which is otherwise produced in the same studio in Cologne, was paused because “no safe production” can be guaranteed. “The safety of our employees, all protagonists and those involved is a top priority,” says PULS4, the Austrian TV broadcaster that also belongs to ProSieben.

We ask ourselves: Why is part of TV Germany just going on as before? Why haven’t the TV makers understood the seriousness of the situation yet? The financial aspect certainly plays a major role here – but if you are currently using this argument to address self-employed people who have to pause their day-to-day business due to Corona, you will certainly encounter incomprehension. Rightly so!