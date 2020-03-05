Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Wife Hayley Expecting Baby No. 3

Baby on the way!

On Thursday, Tyler Hubbard and Hayley Stommel announced that their family is growing once again in the most adorable way. Taking to Instagram, the Florida Georgia Line singer shared a series of snaps of the couple’s daughter Olivia Rose, 2, telling their son Luca Reed, 6 months, a precious little secret.

“‘Little brother, mommy and daddy are having another!'” he captioned the post, where the sweet siblings are sporting matching outfits. “We were as surprised as Liv was and as speechless as Luca. #3under3.” Hayley shared the cute photos to her account, pointing out that little Luca’s stunned expression was quite humorous. “When Luca finds out he’s not the baby anymore,” she wrote. “Surprise, here comes Hubbard baby #3!!

This news comes months after the longtime couple, who tied the knot in 2015, welcomed their baby boy in August. Wanting to keep their little bundle of joy a surprise, Tyler and Hayley decided to announce the exciting news on the red carpet in February as they headed into Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy Gala.

Thrilled to share that baby no. 2 was on the way, Tyler bent down to kiss Hayley’s belly in front of the cameras, creating one of the Hubbard’s cutest photos to date.

Speaking to E! News at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, the country crooner couldn’t mask his excitement over being a dad again. “We got a little dude on the way so we’re pretty excited. Middle of August we’ll have another one in the house,” he told Jason Kennedy and Tanya Rad. “I’m feeling pretty good. I don’t know if it’s snuck in yet but we’re definitely excited.”

Just like the “Meant To Be” singer said at the Billboard Music Awards: “It’s going to be a whirlwind in the next few years for sure.” Tyler has already shown that living with two babies isn’t an easy feat. In fact, after Luca’s arrival, he joked that not even the smell of bacon could wake him from a deep sleep these days.

“Having a baby is just exhausting,” he captioned a video of his wife holding a piece of bacon over him as he sleeps. “Hayley had been trying to wake me up for 20 minutes to help her out and If at 10am a piece of bacon won’t do it then nothing will. This was the third and final attempt. Haha.”