Tiffany Mitchell tells enraged ‘Big Brother’ viewers to ‘Focus on Yourself and Your Relationships.’

﻿‘Focus on yourself and your relationships,’ Tiffany Mitchell tells enraged ‘Big Brother’ fans.

Big Brother fans are keeping up with the cast of Season 23.

Many of them were observant of Tiffany Mitchell’s social circle and had something to say about it.

This was her response to enraged fans.

Tiffany Reacts to ‘Jiffany vs. Tiland’ Fans Following Her Live With Jedson Tavernier on ‘Big Brother’

Big Brother could have ended a long time ago.

The entire cast, including those who left earlier in the season, is still spending time together.

They just returned from a trip to Orlando, where they spent some time together.

Some fans, on the other hand, were disappointed to see some of their favorite actors hanging out with their least favorite.

Brent Champagne’s association with America’s Favorite Player enraged a lot of fans.

Mitchell later took to Twitter to respond to the backlash.

Just ask my mama, no one has ever been able to tell me who I can and cannot be friends with in my life.

Pay attention to yourself and your relationships.

Brent Laughs at His Gameplay on Instagram for ‘Big Brother 23’: ‘Can’t Take Life Too Seriously’

On the 12th of December,

“Never in MY LIFE has anyone ever been able to tell me who I can and cannot be friends with, just ask my mama,” Mitchell tweeted on March 13.

“It’s some people who don’t like you, too, so worry about yourself,” she responded.

Especially since you don’t know who I am.”

“I forgot, y’all are so perfect,” she followed up with.

Well, I’m not, have never been, and have made numerous mistakes throughout my life.

Life has given me many chances, and as an adult, I understand what that means.

Instead of me, put that energy into controlling the lives of your friends.”

“WHAT DOES THAT HAVE TO DO WITH BRENT?” a fan inquired, to which she replied, “I’m trying to figure out how anything I said has anything to do with a specific person period.”

You guys are suckers for the drama.

Have a good time.”

Here are a few of our favorite photos from (hashtag)BB23: pic.twitter.comIzi5kNHd24

Tiffany Mitchell responds to the latest rumor about Alyssa Lopez and Xavier Prather on ‘Big Brother’

Champagne spent a lot of time in the Big Brother house talking to Hannah Chaddha, but she didn’t get along with her.

He once asked her if men and women can be friends, for example.

“Women can absolutely do it,” says the author.

We, the men, will never pass up a chance…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Never in MY LIFE has anyone ever been able to tell me who I can and can not be friends with, just ask my mama. Focus on yourself and your relationships.

— Tiffany Mitchell (@absolutelytiff) December 14, 2021

So many amazing memories from #BB23! Here are a few of our favorite snapshots! pic.twitter.com/Izi5kNHd24

— Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) October 8, 2021