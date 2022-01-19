Followers are concerned about Jill Dillard’s social media absence after Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict.

Followers are concerned about Jill Dillard’s social media absence following Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict.

Jill Dillard made a name for herself as a Duggar family outcast a few years ago.

More recently, she’s begun to speak openly about her time as a member of the Duggar family’s close-knit social circle.

Even while her older brother, Josh Duggar, was on trial for two counts of child pornography, she was active on social media.

Since the verdict was read, she has gone dark, causing concern among her fans.

Jill Dillard appeared to be one of the few Duggars willing to speak out about Josh Duggar’s arrest and the jury’s guilty verdict.

Josh’s actions were condemned by the mother of two and her husband.

During the trial, she was even listed as a potential witness.

Despite the fact that Jill never testified, she appeared to be completely immersed in the legal proceedings.

Jill and Derick Dillard acted quickly after Josh was found guilty on December 9.

On their blog, they made a lengthy statement about the decision.

She shared a photo on Instagram on December 10 of herself walking the family dog.

She then went social media silent.

Since December 10, Jill hasn’t shared a photo or a story, and fans are growing concerned.

Her husband, on the other hand, is still active on the social media platform.

While Jill’s social media absence surprised family members, the fact that she hasn’t appeared in her husband’s feed is even stranger.

Derick Dillard has remained active in the weeks since Josh Duggar was found guilty of two child pornography charges, according to Duggar family fans.

Jill, on the other hand, has yet to appear in any of his posts.

Today’s Josh Duggar Verdict: Dillard Family Statement https:t.cosZunHfjh8q

Derick and Jill released a joint statement after Josh Duggar was found guilty on December 9th.

Derick disappeared from Instagram until Christmas Eve, when he posted a video from his church’s services.

He shared photos of himself for a ten-year challenge on January 9th.

Jill was mentioned, but she was absent from both photos.

Derick has also kept quiet about the couple’s two children.

Jill has taken social media breaks in the past, but she usually makes an announcement when she needs to reflect and recharge.

Some of her fans are concerned about her sudden disappearance, which she did without saying anything about.

