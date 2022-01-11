Following a 13-year romance, Simon Cowell proposed to Lauren Silverman in secret while on a romantic Barbados vacation.

After secretly proposing to his girlfriend, Lauren Silverman, Simon Cowell is set to marry for the first time.

The X Factor judge, who previously stated that he did not believe in marriage, got down on one knee during the couple’s recent vacation in Barbados, according to The Sun.

On Christmas Eve, Simon proposed to Lauren in front of their seven-year-old son Eric and step-son Adam from Lauren’s first marriage.

“Simon and Lauren are ridiculously, nauseatingly in love – incredibly, lockdown brought them closer than ever before,” a source said last night.

“Lauren was completely taken aback and had not expected Simon to propose.

She broke down in tears – happy tears – and immediately said ‘yes.’

“Having the kids there was important to Simon because he adores them both and the family they’ve created.”

“Lauren has been Simon’s rock for the past few years, supporting him through thick and thin, including when he broke his back.

They make an excellent couple.

“While Simon never considered himself to be the marrying type, he’s discovered he’s met the woman of his dreams and couldn’t be happier.”

“It was time to put a ring on it,” Beyoncé said.

The billionaire has been dating the stunning American socialite, who is also a millionaire, for 13 years.

They share homes in Los Angeles and London, and they rang in the new year with friends at Simon’s Bajan beach house.

Lauren, 44, was still married to property mogul Andrew Silverman, one of Simon’s close friends, when the two first met in 2004.

After falling in love, they made their relationship public in 2013.

Soon after, Lauren became pregnant with Simon’s first child, Eric, who was named after the BGT star’s late father.

Simon previously stated that he did not believe in marriage, citing Sinitta, TV presenter Teri Seymour, and make-up artist Mezhgan Hussainy as ex-wives.

“I don’t believe in marriage, especially not in this business,” he said in 2008.

“The truth is that you get married and they clean you out in a year or two! It’s not going to work!”

Simon’s spokesman confirmed the happy news last night but declined to elaborate.