Following a contestant’s loss of a car due to a technicality, Wheel of Fortune has faced backlash.

After a contestant loses a car due to a technicality, Wheel of Fortune faces backlash.

Fans of Wheel of Fortune vented their displeasure on Twitter after a contestant’s delayed but correct answer cost her a brand new Audi.

This week, the wheel of fortune was not in one contestant’s favor.

On Tuesday, December 11th,

Charlene Rubush, a 21-year-old Wheel of Fortune contestant, was on top of her game when she advanced to the show’s Bonus Round with (dollar)16,500 in her pocket.

Then, due to a late but correct answer to the final puzzle, she was unable to win a brand new Audi Q3.

Rubush incorrectly guesses the answer in the video clip, then solves it correctly—but with a long pause in the middle—just as the buzzer sounds.

(The puzzle answer was “Choosing the Right Word,” for maximum perplexity.)

Her entire life depended on that long pause.

The bad news was delivered by Pat Sajak, the show’s host.

“You know, this one’s tough,” he explained, “because you said all the right words, including the word ‘word,’ but, as you know, it has to be more or less continuous.”

“We’ll allow a brief pause, but not more than four or five seconds,” he continued.

Sorry for the inconvenience.

You did an excellent job obtaining it, but we are unable to award you the prize.”

“And it was the Audi,” he said as he opened the prize package.

Rubush appeared happy as she applauded at the end of the video, despite not being able to drive home in a new car.

Last night’s viewers, on the other hand, were dissatisfied with the decision and took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

“Give her the car,” Jeopardy! contestant Alex Jacobs wrote, “come on @WheelofFortune, the woman literally chose the right word.”

“It’s Christmas,” a second fan added, referring to the holiday season as a reason for the show to be extra generous.

Give the Audi to her.

“WheelofFortune” (hashtag)

After the decision, a third said they would no longer watch the show.

“You just lost a viewer, Wheel of Fortune.

They commented, “I am choosing the right word” to never watch this show again.

“I’m done! I’m going to be with that lady!”

She deserved that Audi! That rule is the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard of! She got it right before the timer ran out!”

Wheel of Fortune has been contacted by E! News…

