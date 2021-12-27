Following a COVID diagnosis, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino spent his son’s first Christmas in quarantine.

After testing positive for coronavirus, Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino spent Christmas in bed, away from his wife Lauren and son Romeo.

This holiday season, Mike Sorrentino found himself in a serious health situation.

After testing positive for coronavirus, the Jersey Shore star spent the holidays in bed.

Mike took to Instagram over the weekend to explain why he wouldn’t be in any holiday photos with his wife Lauren and their 7-month-old son Romeo.

“This year has given me so much to be thankful for.

“My 6th soberversary, Romeo’s 1st Christmas, and the love of friends and family,” he began.

“Unfortunately, I’m not in any photos because I’m under quarantine after testing positive for Covid the day before.”

“At the moment, my symptoms are mild, and I’m resting in bed eating Christmas cookies,” he continued.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to my family, friends, and fans who have always been supportive of me.

We’re doing our best to make the best of a bad situation.

“The comeback is always greater than the setback,” says the author.

Mike received a flood of well-wishes from fans and friends, including JWoww, in the comments section of his post.

With a crying emoji, she wrote, “Feel better.”

“I adore you.”

Mike’s coronavirus diagnosis coincides with a sobriety milestone, as he previously stated.

He wrote on Instagram, “Today December 24, 2021, I celebrate 6 years of sobriety!!”

“I have yet to find a reason to pick up a drink or a drug, through all the good times and the bad.”

Instead, I discovered a million reasons to keep going down this road of personal recovery and service to others.”

He went on to say, “Life is what you make of it.”

“It can be challenging, or you can fight to find your place within it.”

I want to assist everyone who is trying to figure out what they want to do with their lives.

Don’t be afraid to ask for help, and don’t let the impending holiday season keep you from getting started on your road to recovery.

I have faith in you because I was able to stay sober over the holidays.”

Mike’s wife, Lauren, congratulated him on the significant achievement earlier this month.

In an Instagram comment, she exclaimed, “I’m so incredibly proud of you!”

“You’re the most amazing husband, father, and human I’ve ever met!”

