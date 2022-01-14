Following a major Instagram milestone, Kris Jenner praises Kylie Jenner for “inspiring us all.”

Kris Jenner praised her daughter Kylie Jenner for “inspiring us all” after she became the first woman to reach 300 million Instagram followers.

Kris, 66, wrote on Thursday, January 13, while sharing an article about Kylie Cosmetics founder Kendall Jenner’s accomplishment, “I’m so proud of my girl.”

“You are stunning on the inside and out, with the most incredible heart! Keep reaching for the stars and inspiring us with everything you do!!”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum ended her post with a heartfelt message for her “angel” daughter.

With 300 million followers, the 24-year-old’s profile officially became the third most followed Instagram account in early January.

(With 460 million and 388 million followers, respectively, Instagram and Cristiano Ronaldo have the most popular accounts.) The reality star was also the first woman to reach the milestone.

Despite her newfound fame, Kylie Jenner, who is expecting her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott later this year, has been avoiding social media in recent months.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively in October 2021 that the Life of Kylie star is instead focusing on spending as much time as possible with her 3-year-old daughter Stormi before the baby arrives.

For the time being, Kylie is “giving Stormi as much attention as possible,” a source told Us, adding that she is “focusing on her health and her baby’s health at the moment, and finishing setting up the nursery.”

Scott, 30, is also lending a helping hand to the expectant mother as they prepare for the birth of their second child.

“In her entire life, Kylie has never felt more prepared for anything,” a source told Us in December 2021, adding that the couple had grown closer during her pregnancy.

“Kylie and Travis are ecstatic to be embarking on this adventure together once more.”

“They are both very hands on and keep their family at the forefront at all times,” the insider added. “They are both very mature about their relationship and know that they both have their own careers and allow each other that space, but at the same time, they are both extremely hands on and keep their family at the forefront at all times.”

“When it comes to family, they are both very involved and work well together as parents.”

They’re extremely streamlined.”

