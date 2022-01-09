Following a trip to the Bahamas with Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson RAPS during a show with singer Jack Harlow.

After a trip to the Bahamas with Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson RAPS during a show with singer Jack Harlow.

Following his return from the Bahamas with girlfriend Kim Kardashian, PETE Davidson rapped on stage with his friend Jack Harlow during the singer’s Los Angeles show on Saturday.

As they rang in the new year together, the SNL star and his new love interest took a tropical vacation.

Pete, 28, has taken his career to new heights following his Saturday performance on stage with singer Jack Harlow.

As his feud with Kim’s ex, Kanye West, continues, the comedian stunned fans by grabbing a microphone and rapping alongside the musician.

Wearing a black crewneck sweater and colorful jeans, the comedian demonstrated his talents by walking up and down the stage while reciting Jack’s lyrics.

As he and Industry Baby rapper hugged to end the performance, the audience erupted in applause.

Pete’s new venture comes on the heels of a romantic trip to the Bahamas with Kim, 41, as their relationship heats up.

The couple shared a series of photos from their tropical vacation on social media.

On Friday, Kim shared a boomerang video of water hitting the sand on a beautiful beach at a private resort in the Abaco Islands on her Instagram Stories.

A tiny pig ran across the sand in the next video, which was followed by a photo of an empty beach.

As she panned across the beach, the mother of four captured a video of the water.

Kim made sure to capture a fun waterslide in the middle of the pool, but she kept it artful by omitting captions and sound.

Despite keeping a low profile during their Bahamas vacation, Kim did share a selfie in which she flaunted her bikini body.

The reality star posted a photo of herself on a lounge chair in a barely-there brown bikini on Thursday.

Kim listened to something on her headphones while taking the photo, so she covered her eyes.

In the photo, she had a copy of a magazine next to her, which she captioned: “Sweet sweet fantasy baby.”

The two were seen boarding a private plane on a US airfield earlier this week before heading to the tropics to kick-off 2022.

Their vacation came just months after Kim and Pete started dating while working on Saturday Night Live in October.

While Kim is moving on with the comedian, Kanye West, Kim’s ex-husband, is dating someone new.

The rapper was recently seen out and about in New York with company actress Julia Fox, 31, going to the theater and out to dinner.