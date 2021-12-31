Following an alleged feud between Tatsuhisa Suzuki and singer-songwriter LiSA, ‘Tokyo Revengers’ will have Draken recast.

Following the alleged controversy involving Tatsuhisa Suzuki and singer-songwriter LiSA, ‘Tokyo Revengers’ will recast Draken.

Tokyo Revengers is back for its Christmas Showdown Arc, but the popular anime’s voice cast will change in the next chapter.

Draken has become one of the most popular characters in Tokyo Revengers, but Tatsuhisa Suzuki will no longer be voicing him.

This comes after reports of a feud involving LiSA, a well-known Japanese singer best known for her work on Demon Slayer.

Ken Ryuguji, also known as Draken, is a founding member of the Tokyo Manji Gang, and despite his tough-guy demeanor, he’s quickly become one of the fans’ favorite Tokyo Revengers characters.

It’s not difficult to figure out why.

Tatsuhisa Suzuki played Draken in the first season of Tokyo Revengers, but he recently announced that he would be leaving the role.

Suzuki’s talent agency and the anime’s production team made the decision, according to Anime News Network.

The news comes after a hiatus in which the voice actor and singer put his current projects on hold.

Suzuki’s acting hiatus and recasting in Tokyo Revengers is said to be the result of a feud with his wife, Risa Oribe, better known by her stage name LiSA.

Tatsuhisa Suzuki, who plays Ken "Draken" Rygji in the Tokyo Revengers anime, will be replaced.

Tatsuhisa Suzuki, a Draken voice actor, and LiSA, a Japanese singer, announced their marriage at the start of 2020.

In the anime community, both are well-known.

LiSA contributed to several opening and closing songs, including some for Demon Slayer.

Suzuki, on the other hand, has voiced a number of well-known characters over the years.

Around the same time as Suzuki, LiSA announced her hiatus.

According to reports, the couple was having marital problems at the time of the incident.

Suzuki was allegedly having an extramarital affair with a coworker, according to Weekly Bunshun of Anime News Network.

At the time of writing, such reports have not been confirmed, and neither party has publicly commented on them.

Of course, this hasn’t stopped online debates from arising.

Suzuki’s recasting is widely attributed to the controversy surrounding his personal life.

He’s also exited anime like Ultraman and The Misfit of Demon King Academy due to his hiatus.

He will, however, continue to provide Makoto Tachibana’s voice in Free!

Whatever the reasons for Suzuki’s departure, Tokyo Revengers appears to be on track to continue without him.

The series has already started…

