Following an Oscars chat with Dustin Hoffman, Ben Affleck felt a “Massive Sense of Embarrassment.”

After an Oscars chat with Dustin Hoffman, Ben Affleck felt a “Massive Sense of Embarrassment.”

Timothy Affleck, Ben Affleck’s father, has been a topic of discussion in interviews over the years.

In a December 2021 interview, Affleck recalled a specific moment at the Academy Awards that altered his perception of his father.

Dustin Hoffman, not Timothy, was the reason for this.

Timothy wasn’t always present in Affleck’s life while he was growing up in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

They did, however, have a romantic relationship.

In December 2021, while discussing his latest film, The Tender Bar, Affleck told The Wall Street Journal, “I did have a father and I did have a relationship with him.”

“However, he was occasionally absent from my life.

He was only present on occasion before he became sober,” he continued.

Affleck’s father talked to him about his famous friends, particularly Dustin Hoffman, during the time they did spend together.

“My father used to tell me stories about being an assistant director at the Theater Company of Boston and about him and ‘Dusty,'” Affleck recalled.

Affleck went on to say that he hadn’t believed anything his father had said about his “celebrity friends” at the time.

“I remember thinking to myself, ‘This is tragic, he’s a liar.’

He’s making up this awful fantasy about having had movie star friends,'” he recalled.

It got to the point where Argo’s star “internalized a kind of shame that you carry when you’re ashamed of your father.”

Affleck didn’t find out until the 1998 Academy Awards that his father had been telling the truth about knowing Hoffman.

Because of the screenplay he and his best friend, Matt Damon, wrote for Good Will Hunting, they were nominated for an Academy Award.

In the end, they were nominated for an Academy Award for the 1997 Gus Van Sant film in which they co-starred with Robin Williams.

But it wasn’t the night’s only highlight.

Hoffman confirmed Affleck’s father’s stories, which The Way Back star told The Wall Street Journal.

“Dustin Hoffman came up to me later that night and asked, ‘Is your father named Tim?'” Affleck recalled.

“I said, ‘Yes.’ He said, ‘Your father and I lived together.'” Affleck “had this massive sense of embarrassment” at having “misjudged” his father after hearing those words.

