Following an outlet mall date with Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian flaunts her curves in a nude faux leather SKIMS bodysuit.

After an outlet mall date with Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian flaunts her curves in a nude faux leather SKIMS bodysuit.

The one-piece suit had a shorts-style bottom rather than a longer, pants-style bottom, despite being a long-sleeved item.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum stood perfectly straight to model the look, and fans said she looked like a “barbie.”

She stood atop a cylinder step with her back straight and arms straight down at her sides in a single snap.

Under the body-hugging clothing, the outline of her underwear could be seen, and she completed her look with a pair of heels to emphasize her bare legs and curves even more.

“COMING SOON: Faux Leather – the sleek collection ready to take your winter wardrobe up a notch,” she wrote in the caption.

“Drops in sizes XXS – 4X on Friday, January 14 at 9 a.m. PT 12 p.m. ET. Join the waitlist.”

Fans flocked to the comments section of the new SKIMS piece to express their joy.

“Actually fire,” one wrote, while another exclaimed, “SO STUNNING!” about the bodysuit and Kim.

Others said that “Kim knows what the girls want” and that they “doubt” she’ll ever “miss” with her new products.

Kim revealed that she’s back to doing “two workouts a day” as part of the curve-hugging look.

She flaunted her toned figure in a gym selfie, wearing only a sports bra, as she boasted about returning to the intense sweat sessions.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum and her comedian beau had a date at the Camarillo Premium Outlets over the weekend, according to The Sun.

The two walked side by side to different stores during the outing, which was first reported by Deux Moi.

Pete and Kim were spotted in the area, according to a Versace employee.

The worker claimed the two went to the UGG store to look around, but a UGG employee denied it.

Meanwhile, a Fossil employee claimed that they “heard about Kim and Pete being” at the outlet mall, but that “we didn’t get lucky enough to have them in our store.”

This outlet date follows Kim's solo visit to the venue in 2010 for an event to…

