Following backlash, RHOSLC’s Mary Cosby apologizes for her “reckless” Jen Shah remark.

“In my choice of words, I made a blunder.

Please accept my apologies,” Mary Cosby of RHOSLC wrote on Instagram on Sunday, Dec.

12. Inventive+ phrasing

Mary Cosby, star of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, has apologized for making a “reckless” comment on the show.

The reality TV star was recently chastised for comments about “Mexican culture” directed at her co-star Jen Shah.

The 49-year-old pastor took to Instagram to apologize ahead of the upcoming new episode of Bravo’s show.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to address a remark I made on the most recent episode of RHOSLC,” Mary said on Sunday, Dec.

12. If you’re looking for a

“In my choice of words, I made a mistake.”

Please accept my sincere condolences.”

“I wasn’t trying to single out the Mexican culture,” she continued.

I am African-American and have firsthand experience with racism.

It’s been a part of my life since I was a child.

It is critical that you hear this apology from me directly.

My remark was rash.

It was unintentional.

Please accept my sincere regrets!”

Mary added several hashtags to her message, including “(hashtag)apology (hashtag)apologyaccepted (hashtag)makeitright (hashtag)love (hashtag)latinos (hashtag)loveyouall,” and “(hashtag)apologyaccepted (hashtag)makeitright (hashtag)makeitright (hashtag)makeitright (hashtag)makeitright (hashtag)

Mary’s co-stars have talked about rumors that she is a cult leader on the show.

On the episode that aired last week, on Dec.

She was in tears while speaking with co-star Lisa Barlow about how their fellow castmates compared allegations made about her church and her role as a pastor to Jen’s legal troubles.

The latter star was arrested in March on charges of running a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme.

“It’s not fair to pair me up with someone so…like, when I think of Jen, I think of a heartless…I think of a thug,” Mary explained to Lisa. “Like, you know, those Mexican people who make all those drugs.”

“You’re going to put that against me?”

Mary’s choice of words was quickly chastised on Twitter by fans.

“Mary’s derogatory comments on last night’s (hashtag)RHOSLC are indefensible,” one user said.

“As much as I enjoyed last night’s iconic ep. of (hashtag)RHOSLC, my enjoyment was put on hold as soon as Mary compared Jen to a ‘thug, those Mexican people that make all those…,” another person tweeted, while Queens of Bravo added, “As much as I enjoyed last night’s iconic ep. of (hashtag)RHOSLC, my enjoyment was put on hold as soon as Mary compared Jen to a

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

RHOSLC’s Mary Cosby Apologizes for “Reckless” Jen Shah Comment After Receiving Backlash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘔. 𝘊𝘰𝘴𝘣𝘺 (@mary_m_cosby)