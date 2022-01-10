Following Betty White’s death, Bob Saget reflected on the afterlife, saying, “I don’t know what happens when we die.”

Bob Saget talked about life after death just days before his death on January 9th.

Betty White, who died on New Year’s Eve at the age of 99, was remembered by the Full House alum on December 31.

“She always said her husband, Allen Ludden, whom she lost in 1981, was the love of her life.

“Well, if things work out according to Betty’s plan, they’ll be reunited in the afterlife,” the comedian wrote at the time, in part via Instagram.

“I’m not sure what happens when we die, but if Betty says you get to spend eternity with the love of your life, then I’ll gladly defer to Betty on this.”

The author of Dirty Daddy referred to the late Golden Girls actress as “so full of love” in the post, and shared some touching memories.

“I had a small glimpse into what a remarkable talent and human being Betty was from the first time I snuck into The Mary Tyler Moore Show at 15 years old and watched her hit everything she said out of the park, to decades later, getting to hang out with her on several occasions,” Saget wrote.

The former Fuller House star was discovered unresponsive in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Similar to the outpouring of condolences that greeted the news of White’s death, tributes poured in from Saget’s co-stars and friends, with many recalling the late actor’s kind heart and willingness to share his love with others.

“No matter how long or short we’d been apart, Bob always ended every text, every interaction with ‘Love you.’

He was a man who loved deeply and fiercely.

And he never hesitated to tell you how much you meant to him,” Andrea Barber of Full House wrote on Instagram.

“Bob Saget taught me the most important lesson of my life: never be afraid to tell people you love them.”

I’m certain you’re making everyone in Heaven laugh until their cheeks hurt, just like you did on Earth.”

