Following Betty White’s death, CMT will host a ‘Golden Girls’ marathon.

Following Betty White's death, CMT will host a marathon of the 'Golden Girls.'

Networks are paying tribute to Betty White in their own unique ways as tributes to the Hollywood legend continue to pour in.

On Monday, January 7, CMT will host an all-day Golden Girls marathon.

3 a.m.

ET until 4 a.m.

ET the next day.

According to the network’s announcement, the marathon will consist of back-to-back episodes featuring “the best” of White’s Rose Nyland.

“It is with great sadness that we learn of Betty White’s death.

“Our hearts go out to her friends and legions of fans around the world during this difficult time,” a spokesperson for CMT said in a statement. “She was an icon who blazed many trails.”

White died on Friday at the age of 99, only a few weeks shy of turning 100 in January.

Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration, an upcoming movie event, was set to honor the Emmy-winning screen legend, whose performances on The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show remain cultural touchstones.

“In hopes that our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life,” the producers said.

“During the many years we worked with her, we developed a great love and admiration for Betty as a person, and as an accomplished entertainer,” producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein said in a statement to ET.

We are grateful for the decades of joy she brought to all of us.

Betty used to joke that she was the ‘luckiest broad on two feet’ to have had such a long career.

And, to be honest, we were the fortunate ones to have had her for such a long time.”

“We will proceed with our plans to screen the film on January 17 in the hopes that our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life — and experience what made her such a national treasure,” says the statement.

