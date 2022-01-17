Following Bob Saget’s death, ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ pays tribute to him.

After Bob Saget’s death, ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ pays him tribute.

Following the discovery of comedian Bob Saget dead in a hotel room at the age of 65, America’s Funniest Home Videos paid tribute to him.

Here’s how the show paid tribute to Saget, as well as how fans are reacting.

Bob Saget is honored on “America’s Funniest Home Videos” with a touching tribute. https:t.covg0IA4TBwTpic.twitter.comUH2vEKSFWN

On Sunday, January 14th,

A tribute to Bob Saget, who died on Jan. 16, aired on America’s Funniest Home Videos.

a.

From 1989 to 1997, Saget was the host of the show for eight years.

Highlights from the comedian’s time on the long-running series were shown.

“As you’ve heard, the world lost a legend this week,” said current host Alfonso Ribeiro, according to People.

And AFV lost a member of their family.”

“Bob Saget is synonymous with AFV to this day,” Ribeiro continued.

Without his distinct sense of humour, the show would not have worked.

It’s been an honor for me to keep Bob’s torch burning brightly.”

America’s Funniest Home Videos not only aired a tribute to Bob Saget, but also posted a nearly 12-hour-long video on YouTube.

“Your Host, Bob Saget! Remembering the Original Host of America’s Funniest Home Videos Full Episodes” is the title of the video.

“By now, pretty much the entire world has heard of Bob Saget’s passing Sunday morning,” the video caption reads.

Bob was the heart and soul of a television show that has captivated audiences around the world.

Bob had a way of making us smile, laugh out loud, and giggle.

A legend in the world of comedy.

A good person.

Our cherished pal.

Bob, you’ll be missed.

..”

Saget’s commitment to the Scleroderma Research Foundation after his sister died of the disease was also highlighted in the program.

In memory of Saget, they encouraged fans to donate to the Saget Research Foundation.

Fans are reacting to the YouTube video of Saget’s episodes from America’s Funniest Home Videos.

“I have so many fond memories of sitting around the dinner table with my family and laughing at these videos and Bob’s narrations,” one fan said.

Later in life, I discovered he was a hilarious stand-up comedian.

It’s heartbreaking to lose a comedy legend so young.

Bob, I appreciate all of your laughs!”

“One of the best shows of my childhood,” another fan wrote.

Every night from Monday to Friday, he literally made me laugh.

What a wonderful person and…

