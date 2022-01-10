Following Bob Saget’s death, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen pay tribute to the ‘compassionate and generous’ actor.

Following Bob Saget’s death, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen paid tribute to him, calling him “compassionate and generous.”

Following the late comedian’s death on Sunday, the actresses reflected on their experiences and expressed their condolences to his family.

The sisters said in a joint statement to ET on Sunday, “Bob was the most loving, compassionate, and generous man.”

“We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us, but we know that he will always be by our side, gracefully guiding us.”

“We send our condolences to his daughters, wife, and family,” the statement concluded.

Beginning in 1987, Mary-Kate and Ashley rose to prominence as Michelle Tanner, the youngest daughter of Saget’s Danny Tanner, on the hit ABC sitcom Full House, which they co-starred in.

The twins went on to star in a number of films before settling into the world of fashion as they grew older.

For the revival series Fuller House, the two did not return.

Saget died in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday.

He had reached the age of 65 years.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter Sunday afternoon, confirming the news.

Robert Saget was identified as the man who died on the scene.

In this case, there were no signs of foul play or drug use, according to detectives. (hashtag)BobSaget”

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Medical Examiner’s Office will ultimately determine the cause and manner of death.

On Saturday, Saget performed at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida, as part of his I Don’t Do Negative stand-up tour.

