Following contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19, Whoopi Goldberg was fired from ‘The View.’

After coming into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19, Whoopi Goldberg was absent from 'The View.'

On Wednesday’s episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg appeared to be surprisingly out of her chair.

Only Joy Behar, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin were at the table because the show’s moderator was not present.

Behar revealed that Goldberg had had close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) right at the start of the show’s hour.

“Whoopi wanted me to say that she’s fine and healthy,” Behar said.

“However, she won’t be here today or tomorrow because she was in close contact with someone who tested positive [for COVID-19].”

“She’s fine,” Behar said before adding, “If you’re close to someone who’s been exposed, you can’t come here.”

Goldberg had tested negative for the coronavirus earlier in the day, according to Behar.

The political commentator also revealed that the EGOT legend had been vaccinated and received a booster shot.

In addition, Goldberg will appear on the show on Friday, December 1.

