Following Criticism, Anne Hathaway defends “Friend” and Succession Star Jeremy Strong.

On December 12, Anne Hathaway paid tribute to her “friend” Jeremy Strong and poked fun at a recent article about the actor.

Anne Hathaway is standing up for her lucky co-star Jeremy Strong.

On Saturday, December 12th, the Oceans Eight star took to Instagram.

11, in a heartfelt post in response to Strong’s widely discussed profile in the New Yorker this week, to “send some love” to him.

“As the week draws to a close, I’d like to send some love to Jeremy Strong, whom I’ve had the pleasure of working with twice and whom I am proud to call a friend,” she wrote.

“I admire his thoughtfulness, sincerity, authenticity, sweetness, depth, kindness, and generosity, as well as his powerful intelligence and exceptional sensitivity.”

Along with her tribute, Hathaway shared a black-and-white photo of Strong holding his Emmy, which he won last year for his portrayal of Kendall Roy on HBO’s hit show.

The two previously collaborated on the 2019 film Serendipity and are currently filming the upcoming James Gray-directed drama Armageddon Time.

Along with complimenting the star, Hathaway described Strong as an “inspiring” person on and off screen.

“He is an incredibly talented and inventive artist who is fully engaged and committed on set as well as a passionate, open person in his personal life,” she said.

“I’m inspired by all of this.”

(Oh, and he’s a lot of fun.)”

She ended her statement by congratulating the entire cast of Succession, saying, “(for the record, the work is where the story begins and ends for me.)” She also took a subtle shot at the New Yorker piece, saying, “(for the record, the work is where the story begins and ends for me.”

Since the publication of the profile in December, a growing number of A-listers, including Jessica Chastain, Aaron Sorkin, and Sarah Snook, co-star of Strong’s Succession, have shared their thoughts on his in-depth acting process.

On Twitter, Chastain, who worked with Strong on the films Molly’s Game and Zero Dark Thirty, was the first to express her support for the “lovely” actor, calling the article “incredibly one-sided.”

"Jeremy Strong is someone I've known for quite some time…

