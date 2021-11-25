Following her breakup with Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello expresses her “Gratitude” on Thanksgiving.

Following Shawn Mendes’ breakup, Camila Cabello expresses “Gratitude” on Thanksgiving.

Camila Cabello thanked fans for their support and love in the past year while celebrating Thanksgiving with family and friends.

Camila Cabello has a grateful attitude.

Less than two weeks after announcing her split from Shawn Mendes, the pop star chose to celebrate Thanksgiving by focusing on the positive aspects of her life.

“I have a lot to be thankful for, but I’m especially grateful that I have an entire squad trying to hang out with me while I meditate,” Camila wrote on Instagram in November.

number twenty-five

“Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! I’m grateful for all of you who send me love, listen to my music, and support me on this creative life journey! Even though I haven’t met many of you, you show me love, kindness, and support, and I’m returning the favor!”

“After all, we’re all alive at the same time in this crazy, confusing, magical world, and I believe we’re all connected and never truly alone,” she continued.

I’m thankful for my human family and friends, as well as my plant and animal relatives.

Today, I’m sending a lot of love and gratitude to you guys.”

Camila appeared to be having a relaxing day at home by the pool in her post, with three dogs waving their tails close by.

Back in November,

After more than two years of dating, Camila and Shawn shocked fans by announcing their split.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship,” they wrote in a joint statement. “However, our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.”

“We started our friendship as best friends and will keep it that way.”

“We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward,” the statement concluded.

And, lest you think this was a tumultuous breakup, sources close to the couple insist there was no drama.

Shawn and Camila continue to help each other in a variety of ways.

A source previously told E! News, “It was not a bad breakup at all.”

“The relationship had become stale and complacent, and they decided that being friends would be preferable.”

Aside from their personal relationships, both parties have a lot on their plates in 2022.

Shawn is gearing up for the start of his Wonder world tour, while Camila is gearing up for the release of Familia, her third solo studio album…

