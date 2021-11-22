Following her breakup with Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello has a fresh new look.

In a series of selfies, the 24-year-old “Never Be the Same” singer flaunted her new mint-colored hair and matching satin ensemble on Instagram over the weekend.

Cabello captioned the photos, which include a hilarious shot of her making a silly face in no hair or makeup, with the caption “I clean up ok.”

Cabello’s hair appears to be dyed a bright color, but it’s unclear whether she’s wearing a wig or not.

Cabello and Mendes, both 23, announced their split after two years together in a joint statement just days before the glammed-up post.

The former couple stated, “We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.”

“We began our friendship as best friends and will remain so.”

According to ET, the ex-couple both decided on the split before announcing it.

Last week, a source told ET, “Shawn and Camila’s breakup was mutual.”

“They realized they were at a crossroads in their lives at this point, and it was time to call it quits.”

They’re both upset about the breakup, but they’re doing their best to look after themselves, keep busy, and be surrounded by loved ones.”

