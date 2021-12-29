Following her breakup with Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello has decided to leave social media.

Shortly after her breakup with Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello announced that she is taking a break from social media.

Here’s why the singer said she wanted to stay off social media, as well as more information on the breakup.

Beginning the day after Christmas, singer Camila Cabello will be off social media.

The date was December.

She told her 59.5 million Instagram followers that she wouldn’t be online for the rest of the year in an Instagram Story posted on December 26.

The former Fifth Harmony member wrote, “going on a lil social media detox until the new year!!!!”

“I just want to spend a little less time on my phone this week x love y’all,” says the narrator.

The news came about a month after she broke up with Shawn Mendes, her two-year boyfriend.

In a joint statement posted to social media on Nov. 1, the musical couple announced their separation.

the eighteenth

Although she hasn’t spoken publicly about her breakup with Mendes, an anonymous source shared a story that suggests the singer is heartbroken.

A tip sent to the celebrity spotting social media account Deuxmoi was featured in a Radar Online article.

Their fiancé was allegedly on a flight with Cabello from Miami to Los Angeles around the time of her breakup with Mendes, according to an anonymous source.

“My fiancé is on a plane from MIA to LAX and sees Camila Cabello in business class with another girl, scrolling through the movies, and asks the friend, ‘What would you watch if you just had a breakup?'” the source claimed.

Cabello inquired as to whether she should watch “happy or sad things,” and her pal was undecided.

“I don’t want to start sobbing on this plane,” the singer said, according to the source.

Cabello has gone through a lot of changes recently.

She put her Los Angeles home on the market just a week before breaking up with Mendes.

(dollar)3.95 million is the asking price.

According to Dirt, the singer paid around (dollar)3.4 million in April 2019 for the 3,500-square-foot home.

Cabello bought the house just a few months before her relationship with Mendes became public, based on the timing of her purchase.

Cabello and Mendes had a string of bad luck while living in her Sunset Strip home.

Burglars broke into the house and robbed the couple in March…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.