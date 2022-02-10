Following her departure from ‘Doctor Who,’ Jodie Whittaker is expecting her second child with her husband Christian Contreras.

Jodie Whittaker flaunted her baby bump on the red carpet at the Brit Awards 2022, revealing her pregnancy news in style.

Cimone designer Carli Pearson posted on Instagram on Tuesday, February 8, “The beautiful (hashtag)jodiewhittaker in our custom made beanbag ball dress for (hashtag)thebritawards2022 @britawardsinc.”

“The dress was made entirely of end-of-life materials and was designed specifically to accommodate Jodie’s pregnancy while preserving her sense of self.”

We’ve previously collaborated with Jodie and enjoy the energy she brings to our projects.

We wanted to create something structured but also playful for this occasion, and this is what we came up with!”

The Doctor Who actress, 39, and her husband Christian Contreras welcomed their first child, a 6-year-old daughter whose name they have yet to reveal, in April 2015.

Two years later, the English actress was cast as the show’s first female lead, and she announced her departure from the series after three seasons in July 2021.

“I opened my magnificent gift box of size 13 shoes in 2017.”

“I could never have predicted the brilliant adventures, worlds, and wonders I was about to encounter in them,” the actress said at the time.

“I’ll carry the Doctor and the lessons I’ve learned for the rest of my life.”

My heart is so full of love for this show, for the people who make it, for the viewers, and for everything it has given me.”

The Broadchurch actress then went on to thank showrunner Chris Chibnall, who was also leaving the show, for “entrusting” her with the “incredible” role.

“We knew we wanted to ride this wave together and pass the baton on to the next generation,” Whittaker said at the time.

“So here we are, a few weeks away from finishing the best job I’ve ever had.”

I understand that change can be frightening, and none of us knows what lies ahead.

This is why we continue to search.

Hopefully, you will be able to travel.

You’ll be astounded by the universe.

“At all times.”

“So now our shift is over, and we’re handing back the Tardis keys,” Chibnall wrote in a statement.

All of our expectations for Jodie’s magnificent, iconic Doctor have been exceeded.

I can’t think of a more motivating Doctor to work with.

