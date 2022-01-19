Following her divorce from Mike Caussin, does Jana Kramer have a new boyfriend? Here are some signs.

Following her divorce from Mike Caussin, Jana Kramer may have a new boyfriend. Here are the signs.

Jana Kramer is an actress, singer, and songwriter best known for her role on the hit television series One Tree Hill.

Despite her creative achievements, Kramer’s personal life has frequently made headlines.

Her marriage to Mike Caussin, in particular, sparked a lot of speculation, especially after Caussin cheated on Kramer several times, with the country singer always returning the favor.

Kramer and Caussin divorced in 2021, after years of drama.

Many fans believe Jana Kramer has a new boyfriend and is back in the dating game.

Kramer admitted in a December 2021 episode of her podcast that she is wary of disclosing too much about her personal life.

After dating for a little more than a year, Jana Kramer and retired NFL player Mike Caussin married in May 2015.

They had two children in the years that followed, and they had to deal with several cheating scandals.

Following one infidelity, Caussin revealed to his fans that he suffers from sex addiction.

While Kramer appeared adamant about making things work with Caussin, the years of stress proved to be too much for him.

Kramer’s six-year marriage ended in April 2021, and she filed for divorce.

“It’s time,” Kramer wrote on Instagram as she announced the split to her fans.

Those words have now become a reality as I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again.

She also gave fans some words of encouragement, saying that she still believes “wholeheartedly” in love and marriage.

Jana Kramer has been very active on social media over the last few months.

Kramer has been posting photos on Instagram of a man named “Ian” who, according to E! Online, appears to be her new boyfriend, since late December 2021.

Rides on a motorcycle, hugging near a snowman they appear to have built, and possibly even a trip to Florida are among their recent social media adventures.

According to the publication, the man known only as Ian has also revealed some intriguing details about his possible romance with Kramer.

