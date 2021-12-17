Following her divorce, Jana Kramer shared a robe photo taken by a shirtless mystery man.

Following her divorce, Jana Kramer posted a photo of herself in a robe taken by a bare-chested mystery man.

Jana Kramer, 38, debuted a shirtless mystery man subtly in her Instagram Story on Wednesday, following her divorce from husband Mike Caussin earlier this year.

Kramer is wearing a gray bathrobe with a “C” embroidered on it for her married name, which she had since written a “K” over in black marker.

She wrote over the photo with a laughing emoji, “When you have to sharpie a robe because you haven’t worn it since being divorced.”

According to Us Weekly, Kramer’s robe shot was taken by a shirtless man, who can be seen in the glass door behind the One Tree Hill star.

While the identity of the man and his relationship to Kramer remain unknown, fans have speculated that the country singer has moved on from Caussin.

Following her six-year marriage to the former football player, Kramer’s maiden name was officially restored in September.

Graham Bunn and Jay Cutler have both been linked to The Holiday Fix Up actress since then.

Kramer revealed in a recent interview with Extra that she and her ex-husband would be spending their first Christmas after their divorce with daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 3.

“The kids will be with me until noon… which will be difficult,” Kramer said of the agreed-upon vacation plans.

”

I’m so grateful that I’ll be able to see them on Christmas morning this year.

When asked if the family would be able to spend Christmas together in the future, the Soccer Mom Madam star said it would be possible, but not right now.

“Not this year,” Kramer clarified.

“I thought about it, but after talking to my friends and my therapist…

I made the decision that I needed to start creating new memories.

[…]

So I wanted it to be just me and the kids for now, but who knows what the future holds? I’m not opposed to it.”

