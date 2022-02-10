Following her feud with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian goes makeup-free in rare unfiltered photos while outinging with her daughter North, 8.

During an outing with her daughter North, eight, Kim Kardashian went makeup-free in rare unfiltered photos.

As Kim, 41, continues her bitter feud with ex-husband Kanye West, 44, the mother-daughter pair spent time together.

On Tuesday, Kim and North were photographed leaving a Los Angeles office building.

During the outing, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her daughter were both dressed casually.

Kim wore her hair in a bun and wore tight black Balenciaga leggings to show off her famous curves.

With a black jacket, a matching face mask, and Yeezy sneakers, she completed the look.

“Drink from me and live forever” was written in gothic text across her right sleeve on her Vetements jacket.

North, meanwhile, wore a graphic T-shirt and baggy tie-dye shorts that he looked equally at ease in.

Kim appeared to be deep in conversation throughout the outing, as she spoke on the phone as she exited the building.

North appeared unconcerned as she walked alongside her famous mother, carrying a blue folder in her hand.

As they exited the building and walked to their car, Kim and North were accompanied by a bodyguard.

The appearance comes as the feud between the KUWTK star and the rapper continues to heat up.

Kanye accused Kim of “kidnapping” their daughter Chicago last week, alleging that she suspected him of stealing and being “on drugs.”

He even claimed that the SKIMS tycoon thought he had “put out a hit on her.”

“YESTERDAY KIM ACCUSED ME OF PUTTING A HIT OUT ON HER,” Kanye wrote in all caps alongside a screenshot of a text message from Kanye asking for Kim’s phone number.

“I BEG TO GO TO MY DAUGHTERS PARTY AND IM ACCUSED OF BEING ON DRUGS THEN I GO PLAY WITH MY SON AND TAKE MY AKIRA GRAPHIC NOVELS AND IM ACCUSED OF STEALING,” he explained.

“NOW I’M BEING CHARGED WITH PUTTING A HIT ON HER THESE IDEAS CAN ACTUALLY GET SOMEONE LOCKED UP THEY PLAY LIKE THAT WITH BLACK MENS LIVES WETHER IT’S GETTING THEM FREE OR GETTING THEM LOCKED UP,” the post continued.

“I’M NOT PLAYING WITH MY BLACK CHILDREN ANYMORE,” Kanye said at the end.

Kanye publicly chastised Kim for allowing North to upload videos to TikTok, which sparked their recent feud.

After seeing the success of Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope’s page, the mother-daughter duo created their own account and began posting on Thanksgiving.

Kanye claimed she was doing it “against his will” and appealed to the public for support.

He posted a screenshot of…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.