Following her husband Gregg’s tragic cancer death, RHOA alum NeNe Leakes finds a buyer for her (dollar)3.5M Atlanta mansion.

Following her husband Gregg’s tragic cancer death, RHOA alum NeNe Leakes finds a buyer for her (dollar)3.5 million Atlanta mansion.

The Bravo star bought the house with her late husband in 2015 and has slashed the price twice in the last few weeks.

NeNe, 53, found someone who made an offer on her five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home for nearly twice the amount she paid for it when she first bought it.

She had it listed for (dollar)4M at first, but earlier this month reduced it to (dollar)3.5M.

The 10,000-square-foot home is located in a gated community outside of Atlanta and features a resort-style pool with a waterfall as well as stunning views of a nearby golf course.

All-white walls, custom chandeliers in nearly every room, a spiral staircase, and an enormous walk-in closet give the interior a modern feel.

A movie theater, game room, fireplace, and four-car garage are also included in the luxurious home.

The home is reportedly listed with Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty’s Elaine Richardson.

Nene’s husband Gregg lost his four-year battle with colon cancer last month, prompting the decision to put the property on the market.

The TV star broke her silence about her grief after his death by posting a touching tribute to him on Instagram.

Throughout the sweet dance, Gregg wore a green cap and a dress shirt.

As she lovingly circled him, the RHOA alum repeated the song’s lyrics.

NeNe looked stunning in a black gown with stars that read “Gucci.”

On the dance floor, Johnny Gill’s It Would Be You was playing.

During their final dance, the two appeared to be having a good time.

The reality star used heart emojis to caption the video.

Gregg was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, and died on September 1st at the age of 66.

“Today, the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart,” a spokesperson told E! News at the time.

“After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes died peacefully at home, surrounded by his children, close friends, and wife NeNe Leakes.

“We respectfully request that you pray for peace and strength for their family, and that you allow them to grieve privately during this extremely difficult time.”

Nene revealed the father of six’s final words just a few days ago.

“The last five days before his passing was really beautiful,” NeNe told People.

There were all of his children present.

He was surrounded by his closest friends….

