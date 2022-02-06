Following Her Majesty’s announcement that Camilla will become Queen, Prince Charles pays tribute to his ‘darling wife.’

After Her Majesty announced Camilla’s appointment as Queen, Prince Charles paid tribute to his “darling wife.”

Her Majesty, 95, stated in an address commemorating her Accession Day that it was her “sincere wish” that the Duchess of Cornwall be known as Queen Consort.

After marrying Charles in 2005, Camilla was given the title of Princess Consort.

The Prince of Wales sent a message of gratitude to the Queen and paid tribute to his wife.

“On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty The Queen on her remarkable achievement of seventy years of service to this country, the realms, and the Commonwealth.”

“With each passing year, the Queen’s devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires even more admiration.

“We are acutely aware of the honor that my mother’s wish entails.

“My darling wife has been my steadfast support throughout as we sought to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities.”

“The year of this unprecedented Platinum Jubilee provides an opportunity for us all to come together in celebrating The Queen’s service, by whose example we will be led in the years ahead.”

Her Majesty made the shocking announcement on the occasion of her 70th year on the throne.

According to royal sources, Camilla wants to be known as Queen Consort in honor of her hard work and the joy she has brought to her son.

The happy news has been relayed to the Duchess of Cornwall’s stepsons, William and Harry.

“I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to show me,” the Queen said in a statement issued to commemorate her accession.

“And I know you will give my son Charles and his wife Camilla the same support you have given me when my son Charles becomes King in due course.”

“And it is my sincere hope that when that time comes, Camilla will be referred to as Queen Consort as she continues her own selfless service.”

Given that Camilla was given the lesser title Princess Consort when she married Charles 17 years ago, the honor is a major U-turn.

Following Diana’s death, royal officials believed there was too much public animosity toward Camilla, who was married to Andrew Parker Bowles from 1973 to 1995.

The Queen hosted her first reception at Sandringham House in Norfolk yesterday.

