Following her split from boyfriend Thomas Ravenel, Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis spends Thanksgiving with her children.

Kathryn Dennis of Southern Charm missed Thanksgiving with her two children after her ex Thomas Ravanel shared a video with them.

To commemorate the holiday, Thomas, 59, shared a video of their children sending a sweet message to his Instagram followers.

In the video, the Bravo star can be seen sitting in a Waffle House booth with his daughter Kensie, seven, and son Saint, six, wishing everyone a “Happy Thanksgiving.”

Kensie, his eldest child, did the majority of the talking while sipping her orange juice and smiling at the camera.

As the children responded, Thomas quizzed them on the holiday and the days leading up to it.

When her father asked what Thanksgiving was “also known as,” Kensie finished his sentence by saying “Turkey Day.”

Thomas continued the conversation by asking the kids what the next day was, to which Kensie responded with a smile, “Black Friday.”

The TV star then steered their responses to explain why they will be skipping the busiest shopping day of the year.

“Because there are too many people,” Kensie explained before Thomas cut the video off.

Kathryn lost custody of her children in March after Thomas accused her of using drugs and neglecting her children, accusations she denied.

The TV personality recently broke down in tears and confessed that she was “missing her babies.”

“But some days it be like that…” Kathryn ended her message with a photo of herself crying.

The model has been outspoken about her tumultuous custody battle with Thomas.

“There will be a lot more difficult times than good times when you are without your kids,” she wrote on Instagram.

With his ex Heather Mascoe, Thomas has another son, Jonathan Jackson.

“She has supervised visitation during the day Saturday and Sunday every other weekend,” a source told The Sun exclusively in August, after Kathryn had lost the custody battle.

Kathryn, 30, was spending her time away from the kids with her boyfriend Chleb Ravenell until the couple announced their breakup last week.

In October 2020, Kathryn and Chleb made their relationship Instagram official, and in April of this year, they moved in together.

“She broke up with him, and they aren’t living together anymore,” a source told Us Weekly.

“They don’t have any animosity toward one another.”

Chleb refused to commit to the mother of two’s desire to “get married again and have more children.”

“Her future husband would have to…,” the source continued.

