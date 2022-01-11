Following her split from Mike Caussin, Jana Kramer makes her new boyfriend public on Instagram.

Jana Kramer and her new boyfriend, Ian Schinelli, have made their relationship official on Instagram.

With a PDA-filled Instagram post on Tuesday, the One Tree Hill alum introduced the world to her new man.

“Sometimes you just have to stop fighting it and listen to your heart,” she wrote in the captions for the photos and videos.

“I honestly don’t know what the future holds,” she added.

“I’m still healing every day, and I know there’s still a lot of work to be done, but it sure feels good to find happiness along the way.”

To find someone who doesn’t see your scars as a problem or a challenge, but rather as a way to help you hold them and encourage you with love, strength, and empathy along the way.

“@officially_mr_e,” says @officially_mr_e.

The 38-year-old and her beau are seen cuddling on the beach in the first photo.

The photos that follow show the couple putting on their PDAs, demonstrating their culinary prowess, and snuggling in the snow.

A photo of the two laughing for the camera while looking at an Elf on the Shelf proves that they were together during the holiday season.

Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) shared a post.

Schinelli is a fitness coach, self-described “girl dad,” and former Navy Seal, according to his Instagram.

Kramer also used her Instagram Story to show off her man’s abilities.

“I found my rental husband,” says the “I Got the Boy” singer in the video, handing her man a pink power tool.

Kramer also shared a TikTok video of her beau showing off his abs while eating snacks while lying shirtless on the couch.

The caption read, “Guys are obnoxious.”

“How can they look like this while eating like sh*t?”

Schinelli has been seen on Kramer’s social media accounts since December, according to observant fans, leaving fans perplexed.

Ian (@officially_mr_e) shared a blog post.

When asked about Schinelli’s recent appearances on her social media during Monday’s episode of her Whine Down podcast, the “Voices” singer was coy about her feelings.

“I’m terrified.”

It’s a terrifying prospect.

“Dating is terrifying,” Kramer admitted.

“It’s a scary world out there,” says the narrator.

Kramer’s confession comes nine months after her divorce from Mike.

