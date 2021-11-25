Following her split from Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello cuddles puppies and says she has a lot to be thankful for.

After her split from Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello cuddles puppies and says she has “a lot to be thankful for.”

Camila Cabello expressed gratitude for all the good things in her life on Thanksgiving, less than two weeks after announcing her split from Shawn Mendes.

“I have a lot to be thankful for, but I’m especially grateful that I have a whole squad trying to hang w[ith]me while I meditate,” the 24-year-old actress wrote on Thursday, November 25 via Instagram.

“Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! I’m grateful for all of you who send me love, listen to my music, and encourage me on this creative path!”

The former Fifth Harmony member posted a video of herself surrounded by dogs, including the couple’s puppy, Tarzan, whom they adopted in November 2020.

“Even though I haven’t met many of you, you show me love, kindness, and support, and I’m sending it right back!” Cabello continued. “After all, we’re all alive at the same time in this crazy, confusing, magical world, and I do believe we’re all interconnected and never truly alone!”

“I’m grateful for my human family and friends, as well as my plant and animal family and friends. Today, I’m sending you guys so much love and gratitude.”

After her and Mendes, 23, announced their split on November 17, the “Never Be the Same” singer sent a positive message.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship,” the pair wrote in a joint statement at the time. “However, our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.”

“We started our friendship as best friends and will keep it that way.

We have been grateful for your support from the beginning and will continue to do so in the future.

“Camila and Shawn,” says Camila.

After years of friendship, Cabello and Mendes started dating in July 2019.

The Cuban native and the Canadian crooner became even closer in 2020, quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic before calling it quits earlier this month.

“When you’re in a relationship with someone, it feels like they’re this mirror reflecting yourself back to you,” the “Havana” singer wrote on Instagram in November 2020 of her and the “Stitches” singer’s romance.

“I have to confront my fears on a regular basis.”

